Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 23rd

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -2,142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.95. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $620.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

