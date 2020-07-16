Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GLAE stock traded down $50.00 on Wednesday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.50. Glassbridge Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $250.00.

Get Glassbridge Enterprises alerts:

Glassbridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage and asset management services worldwide. The company provides solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glassbridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.