GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,650.40 ($20.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,636.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,650.33. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9993915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 71.03%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

