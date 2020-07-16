GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,700 ($20.92) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,860 ($22.89) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,650.40 ($20.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,636.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,650.33. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11384.9993915 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.03%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.