Global Cryptocurrency Price Tops $0.0021 (GCC)

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 153.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $2.67 million and $1,450.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00469004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

