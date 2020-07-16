Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 290.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 362.5%.

NASDAQ GWRS opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.93 million, a PE ratio of 178.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

