GlobalBoost-Y Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $503,016.04 and $8,539.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,193.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.66 or 0.02585007 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.83 or 0.02467217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00468705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00763910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00668400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014500 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.