Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.12 EPS

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $3.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share.

GS traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.93. 10,288,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.73.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

