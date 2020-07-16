Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 522.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. 458,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,784. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47.

