Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.25. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 39,700 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 16.81%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of Good Times Restaurants worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

