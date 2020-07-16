Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.25. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 39,700 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.18 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 16.81%.
About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.
