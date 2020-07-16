Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after buying an additional 40,529 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASR traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,777. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.78. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.46. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $209.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

