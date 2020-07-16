GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Down to $79.62

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.14, but opened at $79.62. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $73.70, with a volume of 2,578,403 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. CLSA cut GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.50 price target on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 367.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

