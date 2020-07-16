Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.42

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.42. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 5,864,032 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 165,271 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

