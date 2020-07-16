H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.63. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

