Happycoin (HPC) Trading Down 42.8% This Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00774753 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00168081 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org . Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

