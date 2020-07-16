Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,177 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 526 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 13,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 38,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,676,890. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.