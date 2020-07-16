Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 237,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.86, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

