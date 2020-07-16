Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $160,433,000. Finally, Cabana LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after buying an additional 930,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.79. 76,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,839,571. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $132.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

