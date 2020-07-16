Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5,300.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,282,000 after buying an additional 858,701 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,188,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 640,928 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $24,726,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,751,000.

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.27. 201,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.66. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $115.35.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

