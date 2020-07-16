Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,019 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,786,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $216.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.