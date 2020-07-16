Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,092 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

