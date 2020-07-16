Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $170.38. 362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,252. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.46 and a 200 day moving average of $153.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

