Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.71 Million Stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Vicor comprises about 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of Vicor worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 24.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,696,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth about $1,755,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BWS Financial started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.39 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $78.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,453,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 18,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $1,063,432.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,847 shares of company stock worth $4,527,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

