Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.61 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after buying an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $5.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.39. The stock had a trading volume of 41,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,907. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $293.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.96.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

