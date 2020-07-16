Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,175.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $755,124.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,085,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,168,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,376 shares of company stock valued at $110,567,521. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.28. 34,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,469,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,030.58, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

