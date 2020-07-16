Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,982. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

