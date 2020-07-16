Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank grew its position in Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 484.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,466,987. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average of $75.72. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 191.44 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Compass Point lowered Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Square from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Square from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

