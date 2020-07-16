Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up to $27.36

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.20, but opened at $27.36. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 4,859,420 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOG. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,340,000 after purchasing an additional 156,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

