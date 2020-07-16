Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stock Position Lessened by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,301 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF makes up 8.1% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Iron Financial LLC owned 2.28% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $15,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4,296.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 192,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 133.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6,147.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,194. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88.

