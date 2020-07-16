Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Shares Down 1.7%

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 327 ($4.02), 280,605 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 143,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 332.50 ($4.09).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 313.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a GBX 5.80 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $5.70. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 657.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

