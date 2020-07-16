Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

SNLN opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.