Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

