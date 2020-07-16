Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the medical technology company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Hill-Rom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Hill-Rom has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hill-Rom to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE HRC opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

