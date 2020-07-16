Hiveterminal Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,463.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $5,463.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01898250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00185270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

