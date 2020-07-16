HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.08% of HMS worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in HMS by 5,809.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HMS in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HMS by 47.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HMS by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in HMS in the first quarter worth $111,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HMS alerts:

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on HMS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,852. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

HMS Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.