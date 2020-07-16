Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.54).

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 214.20 ($2.64) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 80.40 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($2.86). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 37.58.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

