Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $257.80 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09. The firm has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

