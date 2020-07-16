Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.5% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 131,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 24.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 3,701,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.