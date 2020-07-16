Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.16. The company had a trading volume of 594,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,690. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $292.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.