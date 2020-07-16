Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 48,405 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 0.75% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,357. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

