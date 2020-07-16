Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after acquiring an additional 743,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after acquiring an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after acquiring an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $409.25. 6,739,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,253,157. The stock has a market cap of $255.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53 shares of company stock worth $15,322 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

