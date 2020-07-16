Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 864.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Citigroup stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.51. 17,721,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,565,781. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

