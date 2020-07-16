Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,479 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 665.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.42. 47,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

