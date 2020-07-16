Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUBD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA NUBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.12. 40,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,667. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42.

