Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,907,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,692,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,303,000.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average is $147.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

