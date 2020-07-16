Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $261.91. 851,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

