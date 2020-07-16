Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $15.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 0.79% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $15,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,164. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

