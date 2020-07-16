Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,380. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

