Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,665,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,806. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

