Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $201.72 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,897,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 11.4% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.80% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $201,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,384.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,568. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54.

